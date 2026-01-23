The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has approved an increase in the company's regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock, raising it from $1.13 per share to $1.20 per share. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2026. The increase in the dividend raises the annualized cash dividend rate on Valero's common stock to $4.80 per share.

The board of directors of NiSource today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of $0.30 cents per share, payable February 20, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2026.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2026. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2026. Jabil has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since May 15, 2006.

Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1825 per share payable March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2026.

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies has approved an increase in the company's per share quarterly cash dividend rate from $1.20 to $1.25 commencing with the dividend for the first quarter of the year, payable March 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2026. The dividend corresponds to an increase in the annualized rate from $4.80 to $5.00.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VLO,NI,JBL,ROL,LHX

