Virco Manufacturing Increases its Quarterly Dividend to $0.025 per share. The Dividend will be payable October 11 to Shareholders of Record as of September 20.

American Healthcare REIT announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The distribution will be payable in cash on or about October 18, 2024 to all holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on September 20, 2024.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund, a non-diversified registered closed-end investment company, announced today a quarterly distribution of $0.129 per share of the Fund's common stock pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan. The distribution will be payable September 30 to Shareholders of Record as of September 19.

On Friday Salesforce announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable October 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 18, 2024.

The Meta Platforms board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend on Friday Sept 6 of $0.50 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VIRC,AHR,SWZ,CRM,META

