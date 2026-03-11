Daily Dividend Report: USB,MSFT,TGT,ADC,ORCL

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable April 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $2.08 per common share.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share. The dividend is payable June 11, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2026. The ex-dividend date will be May 21, 2026.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per common share. The dividend is payable June 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 13, 2026. The second quarter dividend will be the company's 235th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.262 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.144 per common share, representing a 3.6% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $3.036 per common share from the first quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable April 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026.

The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2026, with a payment date of April 24, 2026.

