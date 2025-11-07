Daily Dividend Report: UPS,CHRW,VHI,SNA,UNH,TMO

UPS today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable December 4, 2025, to shareowners of record on November 17, 2025. Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS's core principles and a hallmark of the company's financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors today declared an increase to its regular quarterly cash dividend to 63 cents per share, payable on January 5, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 5, 2025. C.H. Robinson has distributed uninterrupted dividends that have increased annually on a per share basis for more than twenty-five years. As of November 5, 2025, there were approximately 118,403,777 shares outstanding.

Valhi announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents per share on its common stock, payable on December 18, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2025.

Snap-on announced today that its board of directors raised its quarterly common stock dividend to $2.44 per share, from the previous $2.14 per share, an increase of $0.30 or 14.0%. The increased dividend is payable on December 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business November 21, 2025. Snap-on has paid quarterly cash dividends, without interruption or reduction, since 1939.

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $2.21 per share, to be paid on December 16, 2025, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business December 8, 2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025.

