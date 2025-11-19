The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share on the company's common stock, payable Dec. 30, 2025, to shareholders of record Dec. 5, 2025. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 126 consecutive years.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to $1.21 per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on January 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

The Board of Directors of McCormick today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.48 per share on its common stocks, payable January 12, 2026, to shareholders of record December 29, 2025. This marks the Company's 102nd year of continuous dividend payments and the 40th consecutive year it has increased its quarterly dividend. McCormick has paid dividends each year since 1925 and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Feb. 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 28, 2026.

BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $5.21 per share of common stock, payable December 23, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UNP,MSI,MKC,CLX,BLK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.