Daily Dividend Report: UNP,COST,SCHL,SON,SBUX

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors today voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the Company's common shares by 3% to $1.38 per share. The dividend is payable September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record August 29, 2025. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 126 consecutive years. "Union Pacific continues to drive strong and growing cash returns for our shareholders," said Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Today's action delivers on that commitment and marks our 19th consecutive year of increased annual dividends per share."

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of $1.30 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2025.

Scholastic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Sonoco has declared a $0.53 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on September 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2025. According to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 401st consecutive quarter and 100th year dating back to 1925, that Sonoco has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 42nd consecutive year the Company has increased its annualized dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on July 15, 2025, the Company's dividend provides approximately a 4.7% yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UNP,COST,SCHL,SON,SBUX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.