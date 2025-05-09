Daily Dividend Report: UNP, PLD, COF, ECL, DTE

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share on the company's common stock, payable June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record May 30, 2025.

Prologis (PLD) declared a dividend of $1.01 per share of the company's common stock, payable on June 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2025.

Capital One Financial (COF) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable June 5, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025.

Ecolab Inc. declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per common share, to be paid July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2025.

The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.09 per share dividend on its common stock payable July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 16, 2025.

