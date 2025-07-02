On July 1, 2025, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.225 per share payable September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.90 per share.

ARMOUR Residential REIT today announced guidance on the July 2025 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock of $0.24 per Common share. It will be payable July 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust today announced a monthly distribution of $0.10417 per share on the Trust's common shares, payable on July 21, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of July 11, 2025.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.44 per share, up $0.01, or 2.33% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on July 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of July 11, 2025. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last sixty quarters.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has declared its regular monthly distribution of $0.070 per share of the Trust's common shares. The common share will be payable August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UMH,ARR,TBLD,OZK,XFLT

