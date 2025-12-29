Daily Dividend Report: UBAB,IMKTA,ARR,MOS,EBF

United Bancorporation of Alabama announces a semiannual dividend of $0.70 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on or near January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of sixteen and one-half cents per share on all its Class A Common Stock and fifteen cents per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable January 15, 2026, to all shareholders of record on January 8, 2026.

ARMOUR Residential REIT previously announced guidance on the January 2026 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock of $0.24 per Common share. The dividend will be payable on January 29, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2026.

Mosaic had announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2026.

On December 18, 2025 the Ennis Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 5, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 8, 2026.

