Daily Dividend Report: TXN,QCOM,FUL,ED,WEC

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share of common stock, payable May 19, 2026, to stockholders of record on May 5, 2026.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share, payable on June 25, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2026.

H.B. Fuller today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.2350 per share of common stock to $0.2450 per share of common stock, payable on May 14, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2026. H.B. Fuller has paid quarterly cash dividends on its common stock for 58 consecutive years.

Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 88.75 cents a share on its common stock, payable June 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 13, 2026.

The board of directors of WEC Energy Group today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 95.25 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2026, to stockholders of record on May 14, 2026. This marks the 335th consecutive quarter - dating back to 1942 - that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

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