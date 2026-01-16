Markets
TXN

Daily Dividend Report: TXN,GHC,QCOM,COST,IBCP

January 16, 2026 — 12:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share of common stock, payable Feb. 10, 2026, to stockholders of record on Jan. 30, 2026.

Graham Holdings today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.88 per share, payable on February 19, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 4, 2026.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per common share, payable on March 26, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026.

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of $1.30 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable February 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2026.

Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.28 per share. This dividend is payable on February 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: TXN,GHC,QCOM,COST,IBCPVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TXN,GHC,QCOM,COST,IBCP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TXN
GHC
QCOM
COST
IBCP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.