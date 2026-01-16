The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share of common stock, payable Feb. 10, 2026, to stockholders of record on Jan. 30, 2026.

Graham Holdings today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.88 per share, payable on February 19, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 4, 2026.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per common share, payable on March 26, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026.

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of $1.30 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable February 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2026.

Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.28 per share. This dividend is payable on February 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TXN,GHC,QCOM,COST,IBCP

