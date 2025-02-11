Daily Dividend Report: TROW,PEG,MA,L,PAYC

T. Rowe Price Group, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share payable March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2025. The quarterly dividend rate represents a 2.42% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $1.24 per share. This will mark the 39th consecutive year since the firm's initial public offering that the company will have increased its regular annual dividend.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.63 per share quarterly common stock dividend for the first quarter of 2025, payable on or before March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 10, 2025. This action represents an increase of $0.03 per share in the company's quarterly common stock dividend, bringing the 2025 indicative annual rate to $2.52 per share. "The 5% increase in the 2025 indicative annual dividend rate represents our 14th consecutive annual increase, successfully extending PSEG's track record of delivering consistent and sustainable growth in the common dividend," said Ralph LaRossa, chair, president and chief executive officer of PSEG. "Our long history of providing dividend income for 118 years is supported by our solid financial position, strong business mix and predictable growth."

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 76 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 9, 2025 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of April 9, 2025.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable March 11, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2025.

Paycom Software, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.375 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 24, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2025.

