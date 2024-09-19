T-Mobile announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, an increase of $0.23 per share or 35% from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on December 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2024.

Agilent Technologies today announced a quarterly dividend of 23.6 cents per share of common stock will be paid on Oct. 23, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 1, 2024.

CVS Health has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents per share on the Common Stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to holders of record on October 21, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.815 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on November 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2024.

Argan today announces that on September 17, 2024, its Board of Directors declared a 25% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.30 to $0.375 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TMUS,A,CVS,MMC,AGX

