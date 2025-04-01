Markets
TJX

Daily Dividend Report: TJX,WSO,RPM,TRN,AFG

April 01, 2025 — 12:16 pm EDT

TJX today announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly dividend by 13% from the last dividend paid. The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.425 per share, payable June 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2025.

Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2025. This marks an 11% increase to an annual rate of $12.00 per share. Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 51 consecutive years.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, payable on April 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 17, 2025.

Trinity Industries has declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity's 244th consecutively paid dividend, is payable April 30, 2025 to stockholders of record on April 15, 2025.

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.80 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 25, 2025, to holders of record on April 15, 2025.

