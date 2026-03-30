Daily Dividend Report: TJX,T,IMKTA,IMKTB,UTZ

The TJX Companies today announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly dividend by 13% from the last dividend paid. The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.48 per share, payable June 4, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 14, 2026.

The board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares, payable May 1, 2026 to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on April 10, 2026.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable April 16, 2026, to all shareholders of record on April 9, 2026.

Utz Brands, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, and a small-cap growth and value Staples equity, previously announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.063 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock. Payment is expected to be made by the Company on April 23, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2026.

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