Daily Dividend Report: T,IMKTA,NEWT,RGCO,GWRS

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares. Dividends on the common stock are payable on May 1, 2025, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on April 10, 2025.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable April 17, 2025, to all shareholders of record on April 10, 2025.

NewtekOne announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding common stock of NewtekOne. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2025.

The Board of Directors of RGC Resources declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2075 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 17, 2025. This is the Company's 324th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Global Water Resources a pure-play water resource management company, has declared under its dividend policy a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02533 per common share, an annual dividend rate of $0.30396 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2025.

