THO

Daily Dividend Report: THO,DELL,BMY,LNG,MITT

June 18, 2025 — 12:11 pm EDT

THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its June 18, 2025, meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025.

Dell Technologies announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per common share, which will be payable on Aug. 1 to shareholders of record as of July 22. Dell increased its annual cash dividend by 18% to $2.10 per common share following board approval in February of this year.

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-two cents per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2025.

Cheniere Energy today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.500 per common share payable on August 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2025.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.21 per common share for the second quarter 2025, representing a 5% increase over the prior quarter dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. "We are pleased to announce a 5% increase in our common stock dividend to $0.21 per share," said TJ Durkin, Chief Executive Officer and President.

