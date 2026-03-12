Daily Dividend Report: TEL,TOL,KAI,BBW,O

TE Connectivity announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per ordinary share, payable on June 12, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2026. This payment represents a 10% increase from the $0.71 per ordinary share quarterly dividend to be paid on March 13, 2026. In addition, the Company's board of directors authorized a $3.0 billion increase in its share repurchase program.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.26 per share will be paid on April 24, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2026. This represents a 4% increase and is the sixth consecutive year the Company has raised its dividend.

Kadant announced today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to stockholders to $0.36 per share to be paid on May 13, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 15, 2026.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of issued and outstanding common stock, representing an increase of $0.01 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 9, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of March 26, 2026.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced it has declared an increase in its common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2705 per share from $0.2700 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.246 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.240 per share. Realty Income dividend increase chart since being listed as a publicly traded company by the NYSE in 1994. "Realty Income's strong, diversified portfolio supports our ability to pay monthly dividends that grow steadily over time," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud to announce that today's declaration marks our 134th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994."

