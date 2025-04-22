The Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, a 20% increase to the quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2025.

The Equifax Board of Directors approved a 28% increase in our quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2025. Our new quarterly cash dividend is $0.50 per share. For the second quarter of 2025, the cash dividend of $0.50 per share will be payable on June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 23, 2025. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on Phillips 66 common stock, representing a $0.05 increase. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 19, 2025. "We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our shareholders," said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro, the world's leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products as well as a leader in indoor and hydroponic growing products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.66 per share. The dividend is payable on Friday, June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Friday, May 23, 2025.

Hexcel announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the common stock of Hexcel, payable to stockholders of record as of May 2, 2025, with a payment date of May 9, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SYF,EFX,PSX,SMG,HXL

