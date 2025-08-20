Daily Dividend Report: SYBT,NSP,MTB,RGLD,ADI

Stock Yards Bancorp, parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, announced that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2025. "Our consistent profitability and robust capital position enable us to steadily grow dividends and enhance long-term shareholder value," said James A. Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With this announcement, Stock Yards Bancorp has now raised its quarterly dividend rate a total of 18 times since 2011, resulting in a cumulative increase of 167% over that time."

Insperity, a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America's best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 18, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of September 4, 2025.

M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $.15 per share, or 11 percent, from the previous $1.35 per share dividend paid in the second quarter of 2025. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

Royal Gold announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its fourth quarter dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, October 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SYBT,NSP,MTB,RGLD,ADI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.