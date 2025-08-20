Insperity, a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America's best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 18, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of September 4, 2025.
M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $.15 per share, or 11 percent, from the previous $1.35 per share dividend paid in the second quarter of 2025. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.
Royal Gold announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its fourth quarter dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, October 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, October 3, 2025.
The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SYBT,NSP,MTB,RGLD,ADI
