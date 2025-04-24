Sunoco announced that the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution of $0.8976 per common unit, or $3.5904 on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This represents an increase of approximately 1.25%, or $0.0111 per common unit, as compared with the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This is the second consecutive quarterly increase in SUN's distribution and is consistent with SUN's capital allocation strategy and 2025 business outlook which includes an annual distribution growth rate of at least 5%. Since 2022, SUN has increased distributions by approximately 9% underscoring the Partnership's ongoing commitment to returning capital to its unitholders. The quarterly distribution will be paid on May 20, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of May 9, 2025.

United Rentals announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.79 per share of URI common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 14, 2025.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.26 per share, payable on June 27, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 6, 2025.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.43 second-quarter 2025 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 13, 2025, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 9, 2025. The second-quarter 2025 cash dividend will be the 346th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

The Board of Directors of Cigna today declared a cash dividend of $1.51 per share of its common stock, payable on June 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SUN,URI,BAC,PFE,CI

