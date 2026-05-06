Daily Dividend Report: SU,KHC,ENB,D,EMR

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share on its common shares, payable June 25, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2026.

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on June 26, 2026, to stockholders of record as of June 5, 2026.

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9700 per common share, payable on June 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2026 dividend.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on June 20, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 29, 2026.

This is the 393rd consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Jan. 23, 2026.

Emerson today reported results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2026 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2026. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share of common stock payable June 10, 2026 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2026.

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