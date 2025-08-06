Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share on its common shares, payable September 25, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2025.

Emerson today reported results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2025 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2025. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5275 per share of common stock payable September 10, 2025 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2025.

Prudential Financial announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 11, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Constellation Energy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3878 per share on Constellation's common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on Aug. 18, 2025.

Skyworks Solutions' board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.71 per share of the Company's common stock, representing a 1% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 16, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 26, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SU,EMR,PRU,CEG,SWKS

