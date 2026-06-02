Daily Dividend Report: STC,EPRT,SIG,HPE,DG

Stewart Information Services today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.525 per share for the second quarter 2026, payable June 30, 2026, to common stockholders of record on June 15, 2026.

Essential Properties Realty Trust announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2026. The second quarter 2026 dividend represents an annualized dividend of $1.28 per share of common stock, an increase of $0.04 per share compared to the previous annualized dividend. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2026.

Signet's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.35 per share for the second quarter of Fiscal 2027, payable August 21, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 24, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of July 24, 2026.

The HPE Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.1425 per share on the company's common stock, payable on or about July 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2026.

On June 1, 2026, the Dollar General's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before July 21, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2026.

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