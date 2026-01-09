Riley Exploration Permian today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on February 5, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2026.
Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on February 27, 2026 to stockholders of record as of January 30, 2026.
Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share, payable February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026. As of January 5, 2026, Lindsay had approximately 10.5 million shares outstanding.
AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for January 2026. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of January 30, 2026.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: STAG,REPX,EFC,LNN,AGNC
