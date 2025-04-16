The Board of Directors of Sonoco today increased its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.53 per shares as it celebrated the 100th consecutive year of paying dividends to its shareholders at the Company's annual meeting. The new quarterly dividend will be paid on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025. With the increase, Sonoco's annual dividend payout moves to $2.12 per share up from $2.08 per share. According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 400th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 42nd consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on April 15, 2025, the Company's dividend provides an approximate 4.8 percent yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index.

The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2025.

Northern Technologies International, a leading developer of corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds, today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share payable on May 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2025.

Kenvue today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share on its common stock. This quarterly dividend is payable on May 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per common share payable on June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SON,ALLY,NTIC,KVUE,SHW

