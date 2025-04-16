The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2025.
Northern Technologies International, a leading developer of corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds, today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share payable on May 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2025.
Kenvue today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share on its common stock. This quarterly dividend is payable on May 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2025.
The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per common share payable on June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2025.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SON,ALLY,NTIC,KVUE,SHW
