Southern today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable December 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 17, 2025. Every quarter for 78 consecutive years, Southern Company has paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on November 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $11.55 on October 17, 2025, the annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 8.3%.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.44 per share, or $1.76 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on November 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 3, 2025.

Huntington Bancshares announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.155 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable January 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 18, 2025.

The board of directors of MGE Energy, today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.4750 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable Dec. 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 1, 2025. MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 50 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SO,APLE,NRG,HBAN,MGEE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.