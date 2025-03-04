The board of directors of Synovus Financial has declared a dividend of $0.39 per share on the company's common stock, payable on April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 20, 2025.

Today, Best Buy announced its board of directors approved a 1% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.95 per share. The regular quarterly dividend will be payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2025.

Stewart Information Services today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the first quarter 2025, payable March 31, 2025, to common stockholders of record on March 17, 2025.

The Board of Directors of American Express has approved a $0.12, or 17 percent, increase in the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, consistent with the planned increase discussed in the company's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings release. The dividend was raised to $0.82 per common share, from $0.70, payable on May 9, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 4, 2025.

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-two cents per share on the common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SNV,BBY,STC,AXP,BMY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.