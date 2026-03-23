Daily Dividend Report: SLG,EBF,MTR,TRAK

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, announced today that its board of directors has established an annual ordinary dividend on its common stock for 2026 of $2.47 per share. The new dividend level will allow the Company to retain incremental liquidity for investment opportunities, which may include discounted debt extinguishments, share repurchases or ongoing development projects. The ordinary dividend will be paid on a quarterly basis with the first dividend of $0.6175 per share payable on April 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026.

Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ennis, a manufacturer of business forms and other business products headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 4, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 13, 2026.

Mesa Royalty Trust announced today the Trust income distribution for the month of March 2026. Unitholders of record on March 31, 2026 will receive distributions amounting to $0.005730260 per unit, payable on April 30, 2026.

ReposiTrak, the world's largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per quarter, $0.08 per share annually, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2026. The cash dividends will be paid to shareholders of record on or about May 15, 2026. Subsequent dividends will be paid within 45 days of each fiscal quarter end.

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