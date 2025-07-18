Markets
SLB

Daily Dividend Report: SLB,APD,QCOM,KO,TXN

July 18, 2025 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On July 17, 2025, SLB's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on October 9, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.79 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2025.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per common share, payable on September 25, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2025.

Coca-Cola today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 51 cents per common share, payable Oct. 1 to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business Sept. 15.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.36 per share of common stock, payable August 12, 2025, to stockholders of record on July 31, 2025.

Daily Dividend Report: SLB,APD,QCOM,KO,TXNVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SLB,APD,QCOM,KO,TXN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLB
APD
QCOM
KO
TXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.