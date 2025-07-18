On July 17, 2025, SLB's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on October 9, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.79 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2025.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per common share, payable on September 25, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2025.

Coca-Cola today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 51 cents per common share, payable Oct. 1 to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business Sept. 15.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.36 per share of common stock, payable August 12, 2025, to stockholders of record on July 31, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SLB,APD,QCOM,KO,TXN

