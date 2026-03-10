Daily Dividend Report: SCVL,GD,CASY,HPE,ARI

Shoe Carnival, a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today the declaration of an increased quarterly cash dividend and the scheduling of its fourth quarter 2025 earnings release. The Company's Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, representing a quarterly increase of 13.3 percent and an increase in the annualized dividend rate to $0.68 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on April 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2026. "This year's dividend increase marks the 12th consecutive year the Company has raised its dividend, with the annualized rate growing from $0.12 to $0.68 per share over that period, representing a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 15.5 percent. The Board's decision to increase the quarterly dividend demonstrates confidence in our growth strategies and the strength of our balance sheet, which held over $130 million in cash and securities at the end of Fiscal 2025," commented Cliff Sifford, Shoe Carnival's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

General Dynamics announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 8, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2026.

At its March meeting, the Casey's General Stores Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share. The dividend is payable May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2026.

The HPE Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.1425 per share on the company's common stock, payable on or about April 23, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2026.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance today announced the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, which is payable on April 15, 2026 to common stockholders of record on March 31, 2026.

