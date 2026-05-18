Daily Dividend Report: RYN,WLK,AEE,XYL,EXR

Rayonier announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Westlake today declared a regular dividend distribution of $0.53 per share for the first quarter of 2026. This dividend will be payable on June 11, 2026 to stockholders of record on May 27, 2026. Westlake announced its first dividend on November 11, 2004 and has successively been paying and increasing its dividend for the past 22 years.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 75 cents per share. This dividend is payable June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Xylem has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.43 per share payable on June 25, 2026, to shareholders on record as of May 28, 2026.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a second quarter 2026 dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026.

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