Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of six cents, or four per cent, to $1.48 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2025.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share payable February 10, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2024. The new quarterly rate represents an additional 15 cents per share over the previous level of $1.47.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share. The dividend is payable March 13, 2025, to shareholders of record on Feb. 20, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 20, 2025.

JBT announced that on December 3, 2024, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 27, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024.

On December 3, 2024, the Raymond James Financial Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable January 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2025. This is an 11.1% increase over the previous dividend of $0.45 per share paid on October 15, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RY,DE,MSFT,JBT,RJF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.