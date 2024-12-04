News & Insights

Markets
RY

Daily Dividend Report: RY,DE,MSFT,JBT,RJF

December 04, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of six cents, or four per cent, to $1.48 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2025.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share payable February 10, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2024. The new quarterly rate represents an additional 15 cents per share over the previous level of $1.47.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share. The dividend is payable March 13, 2025, to shareholders of record on Feb. 20, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 20, 2025.

JBT announced that on December 3, 2024, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 27, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024.

On December 3, 2024, the Raymond James Financial Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable January 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2025. This is an 11.1% increase over the previous dividend of $0.45 per share paid on October 15, 2024.

Daily Dividend Report: RY,DE,MSFT,JBT,RJFVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RY,DE,MSFT,JBT,RJF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did -> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value -> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY
DE
MSFT
JBT
RJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.