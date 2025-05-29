Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of six cents, or four per cent, to $1.54 per share, payable on or after August 22, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 24, 2025.

Today, Best Buy announced its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on July 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 19, 2025.

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on July 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2025.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share payable August 8, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025.

CIBC announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.97 per share on common shares for the quarter ending July 31, 2025 payable on July 28, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2025.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on July 3, 2025, to all shareholders of record on June 11, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RY,BBY,ALL,DE,CM,NVDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.