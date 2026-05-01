Daily Dividend Report: RTX,GL,AAPL,WDC,SNA

RTX announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of 73 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock, which represents an increase of 7.4 percent over the prior quarter's dividend amount. The dividend will be payable on June 11, 2026 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 22, 2026. RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

Globe Life announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3300 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on July 6, 2026. The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2026.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of 4 percent. The dividend is payable on May 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2026. The board of directors has also authorized an additional program to repurchase up to $100 billion of the Company's common stock.

Western Digital's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share of the company's common stock, which will be paid on June 17, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 5, 2026.

The Snap-on board of directors today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.44 per share payable June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2026. Snap-on has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends, without interruption or reduction, since 1939.

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