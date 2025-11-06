Daily Dividend Report: ROP,SF,BDX,DD,ADM

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend, payable on January 16, 2026 to stockholders of record on January 2, 2026. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2025, or an expected $0.34 increase on an annual basis, $0.085 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirty-third consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.

Stifel Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.46 per share, payable December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2025.

The Board of Directors of BDX has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share, an increase of 1.0% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2025 to holders of record on December 8, 2025. The indicated annual dividend rate for fiscal year 2026 is $4.20 per share. "This is the 54th consecutive fiscal year in which we have raised our dividend, maintaining BD's membership in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 consecutive years," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "This increase, even as we execute the Waters RMT transaction, reflects our confidence in our long-term outlook, as well as our ongoing commitment to create value and return capital to shareholders."

Dupont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend for new DuPont of $0.20 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable December 15, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on November 28, 2025. The dividend is in line with new DuPont's targeted 35-45% payout ratio.

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 51.0 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on Nov. 19, 2025. This is ADM's 376th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of more than 94 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Sept. 30, 2025, there were 480,569,690 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ROP,SF,BDX,DD,ADM

