Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2024. This represents an increase of 10 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 93 cents a share on the company's common stock, an increase of 5 cents per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2024, and is the company's 458th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

Stanley Black & Decker, a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.82 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Webster Financial, the holding company for Webster Bank, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock. The dividend on common shares will be payable Nov. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 1, 2024.

Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock payable on Nov. 14, 2024, to holders of record on Nov. 4, 2024. In line with our stated goal to responsibly grow the dividend over time, the dividend reflects a 5% increase, or $0.01, compared to the same quarter last year.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ROL,AEP,SWK,WBS,BKR

