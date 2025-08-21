Markets
RJF

Daily Dividend Report: RJF,NOC,ROST,BSVN,SYY

August 21, 2025 — 12:30 pm EDT

On August 20, 2025, the Raymond James Financial Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2025.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable September 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business September 2, 2025.

Ross Stores announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.405 per common share, payable on September 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of September 9, 2025.

Bank7, the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared an increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $0.27 per common share from the current $0.24 per common share. This dividend represents a 12.50% increase to the current dividend and is the sixth consecutive annual increase in BSVN's quarterly cash dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 7, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2025.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share, payable on October 24, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2025.

