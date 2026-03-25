Daily Dividend Report: RITM,FMAO,IDCC,CMC,FCX

Rithm Capital announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its first quarter 2026 common and preferred stock dividends. "Today's announcement marks our 52nd consecutive quarterly dividend since our founding in 2013, reflecting the consistency of our earnings and disciplined approach to capital allocation," said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman and CEO of Rithm Capital. The Board declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the first quarter 2026. The first quarter common stock dividend is payable on April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 6, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, the holding company of F&M Bank, with total assets of $3.43 billion at December 31, 2025, today announced that it has approved the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, a 4.0% year-over-year increase. The first-quarter dividend is payable on April 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2026.

InterDigital, a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock payable on or about April 22, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2026.

THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its March 24, 2026, meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on April 20, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2026.

Today, March 25, 2026, the board of directors of CMC declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of CMC common stock, an increase of $0.02, or 11%, from the dividend paid in February 2026. CMC's 246th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on April 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2026.

Freeport announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on May 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2026. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX's financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

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