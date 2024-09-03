Daily Dividend Report: RICK,TY,FTV,LOW,COLD

RCI Hospitality Holdings announced today that it has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 16.7%, to $0.07 per common share from $0.06, for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter ending September 30, 2024. The 4th Quarter dividend is payable on September 30, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

Tri-Continental today declared a third quarter ordinary income distribution of $0.2914 per share of Common Stock. Distributions on Common Stock will be paid on September 23, 2024 to Common Stockholders of record on September 13, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the Common Stock is September 13, 2024. Tri-Continental has paid dividends on its common stock for 80 consecutive years.

Fortive announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on September 27, 2024 to common stockholders of record on September 13, 2024.

The board of directors of Lowe's has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 15 cents per share, payable Nov. 6, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Oct. 23, 2024.

Americold Realty Trust, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the third quarter of 2024, payable to holders of the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on October 15, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

