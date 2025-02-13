Daily Dividend Report: RHI,CSCO,ABBV,PSX,MDLZ

Robert Half today announced that its board of directors has approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend, from $0.53 to $0.59 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 14, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, a 1-cent increase or up 3% over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 23, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per share. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2025.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 310 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on March 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 24, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Mondelez International, today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

