Daily Dividend Report: RDN,AGNC,CSCO,SYY,BWA

Radian Group announced today that the company's Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.255 per share, payable December 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 24, 2025.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for November 2025. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of November 28, 2025.

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share to be paid on January 21, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2026.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share, payable on January 23, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026.

On November 12, 2025, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 1, 2025.

