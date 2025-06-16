Ready Capital announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This dividend is payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

Marvell Technology, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as of July 11, 2025.

Monolithic Power Systems, a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, announced today its second quarter dividend of $1.56 per common share to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust declared a dividend of $0.47 per share of class A common stock with respect to the second quarter of 2025. This dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

TPG RE Finance Trust today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend will be payable on July 25, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of June 27, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RC,MRVL,MPWR,BXMT,TRTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.