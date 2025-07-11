Daily Dividend Report: R, TMO, PSX, TRGP

The Board of Directors of Ryder System (R) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share of common stock to be paid on September 19, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 18, 2025. This dividend reflects a 12% or $0.10 increase from the $0.81 cash dividend that Ryder had been paying quarterly since July 2024.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 19, 2025.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, or $4.00 per common share on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2025. This cash dividend will be paid August 15, 2025 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2025.

