Daily Dividend Report: PWR,NVDA,CM,NTAP,GLPI

Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.09 per share, or a rate of $0.36 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2024, to stockholders of record as of October 1, 2024.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on October 3, 2024, to all shareholders of record on September 12, 2024.

CIBC announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.90 per share on common shares for the quarter ending October 31, 2024 payable on October 28, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2024.

The next cash dividend for NetApp is $0.52 per share and is to be paid on October 23, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 4, 2024.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared the third quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.76 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2024. The third quarter 2023 cash dividend was $0.73 per share of the Company's common stock.

