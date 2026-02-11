The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share on Phillips 66 common stock, representing a $0.07 increase. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 23, 2026. "We are increasing the dividend this quarter, reflecting our confidence in our ability to generate through-cycle cash flows," said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. "The strength and durability of cash flows from our combined businesses support our priority to return capital to shareholders through a secure, competitive and growing dividend," Lashier said. "Since our formation in 2012, the annual dividend has increased every year, resulting in a significant 15 percent compound annual growth rate."

Gilead Sciences today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 3.8% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2026. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 87 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 8, 2026 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of April 9, 2026.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable March 11, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business February 23, 2026.

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on March 27, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 6, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PSX,GILD,MA,NOC,KHC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.