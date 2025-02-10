News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: PSMT,JKHY,COF,AEE,R

February 10, 2025 — 02:20 pm EST

On February 6, 2025, the PriceSmart's Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend in the total amount of $1.26 per share, with $0.63 per share payable on February 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 18, 2025 and $0.63 per share payable on August 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2025. This represents an 8.6% increase over last year's $1.16 per share dividend, which was paid in two $0.58 per share installments. The decision to increase the annual dividend by 8.6% by the Board of Directors reflects the Board's confidence in PriceSmart and the strength of its cash generating activities.

Jack Henry & Associates today announced its Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by six percent to $.58 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on March 25, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 6, 2025. Jack Henry has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1991, and 2024 marked the 21st consecutive year of an increasing dividend.

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable March 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2025. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 71 cents per share, an approximate 6 percent increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of 67 cents per share, resulting in an annualized equivalent dividend rate of $2.84 per share. The previous annualized equivalent dividend rate was $2.68 per share. "We are pleased to announce that this marks the twelfth consecutive year of increasing our dividend," stated Martin J. Lyons, Jr., chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "

The Board of Directors of Ryder System declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share of common stock to be paid on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 18, 2025. This is Ryder's 194th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 48 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

