Daily Dividend Report: PRGO,GWW,CLX,XEL,F

Perrigo, a leading global provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.290 per share, payable on September 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 29, 2025.

W.W. Grainger, today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.26 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2025. This dividend reflects Grainger's ongoing commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly dividend from $1.22 to $1.24 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2025..

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 57 cents per share. The dividends are payable October 20, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2025.

Ford Motor today reported second quarter 2025 financial results and reinstated full-year 2025 guidance. The company also declared a third-quarter regular dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on Sept. 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 11.

