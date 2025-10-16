Daily Dividend Report: PPG,LECO,PAG,COST,OKE

The Board of Directors of PPG today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share, payable Dec. 12 to shareholders of record Nov. 10. This payment will mark 54 consecutive years of annual increases in the company's dividend and is the 509th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

Lincoln Electric Holdings announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 5.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.79 per share, or $3.16 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, representing an increase of 4.5%, or $0.06 per share. This represents the Company's 20th consecutive quarterly increase. The dividend is payable December 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2025. "We are pleased to reward shareholders with another increase in the quarterly dividend", said Penske Automotive Group President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. "We remain confident in our business and continue to generate strong cash flow, preserve a healthy balance sheet and maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation."

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of $1.30 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable November 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2025.

The board of directors of ONEOK today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, resulting in an annualized dividend of $4.12 per share. The dividend is payable Nov. 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 3, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PPG,LECO,PAG,COST,OKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.