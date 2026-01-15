Daily Dividend Report: PPG,ADP,SPGI,SKT,AM

The Board of Directors of PPG today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share, payable March 12 to shareholders of record Feb. 20. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, PPG has raised its annual dividend payment for 54 consecutive years and has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899. This marks the company's 510th consecutive dividend payment.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share payable April 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global today approved a 1.0% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock. The 1.0% increase takes into consideration the expected spin of S&P Global's Mobility division into an independent, public company in 2026. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years. The quarterly dividend will increase from $0.96 to $0.97 per share. The dividend of $0.97 is payable on March 11, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 25, 2026. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.88 per share.

Tanger—, a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2925 per share, payable on February 13, 2026 to common shareholders of record on January 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, or $0.90 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on February 11, 2026 to stockholders of record as of January 28, 2026. This represents the 45th consecutive quarterly dividend or distribution paid since Antero Midstream Partners LP's initial public offering in November 2014.

